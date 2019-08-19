Record number of people attend Odibourne Allotments Open Day in Kenilworth

A record number of people attended the Odibourne Allotments Open Day in Kenilworth over the weekend.

Lily Brownjohn, secretary of the Kenilworth Allotments Tenants Association, said: "It felt like a record year for attendance as the weather held fair and the turnout was really busy."

The seven-acre allotments, at the end of School Lane, were open to the public from 2 to 4pm on Sunday August 18.

Volunteers from the allotments were on hand to greet visitors and give them samples of food grown by tenants.

Visitors were invited to count the close to 30 scarecrows plot holders had put up around the allotments.

Plants were for sale, along with home-made cakes, which were enjoyed with a cup of tea or glass of Pimms.

Kenilworth Mayor Cllr Alison Firth was the special guest for the day.

Entry costs were £1 for adults, children under the age of 16 were free.

The winners of the scarecrow competition were as follows:

Adult:

Tradition scarecrow:

-John Travers (plot 6) - 'Grandad'

Topical scarecrow:

-Margaret Carpenter (plot 81b) - 'The Great Greta'

Novelty scarecrow:

-Nigel Wells (plot 74) - 'Allotment Evolution'

Secretary's Chuckle award:

-Hanif Ladha (plot 87a) - 'Pondering'

Children: (Joint winners)

-Daniel, Amelia & Elliot Baynton (plot 10) - 'Harry Potter'

-Amy & Mollie Weir (98) - 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Marrows'