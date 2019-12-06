Reader offer: Win after-dark Open Karting session for six at Adventure Sports in Warwick

Drivers now have the chance to truly steal the spotlight at Warwickshire’s only outdoor karting circuit.

The track, which opened at Adventure Sports Warwick earlier in the year, can now be enjoyed all year round thanks to brand new floodlighting.

Courier and Weekly News is offering one lucky reader a thrilling after-dark Open Karting Session for six people over the winter months.

The track, which is based at the 100-acre outdoor activity centre in Warwick, boasts a fleet of fast and powerful twin-engine 400cc Biz Le Mans Karts, fitted with state-of-the-art electronic

De Haardt safety systems and Tag Heuer timing.

Adventure Sports, which marks its 30th anniversary next year, was established at Wedgnock Rifle Range in 1990 by Steve Richardson from Leek Wootton and now hosts more than 50 activities. It is also the only site in Warwickshire to offer axe throwing as an activity!

The newly lit karting track realises the latest ambition for Steve, who says it is already proving to be one of the more popular activities for family and friends groups as well as corporate training days.

Karting is now available seven days a week 9am-9pm throughout the year.

For further details about the karting circuit and all the activities available, visit: www.adventuresport.co.uk/karting



Bookings can be made online or by calling 01926 491948.

To enter, simply email your name, address and contact number to us and we will pick a winner at random.

Entries can be posted to our office or emailed to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk. All entries must be titled 'Karting competition' and must arrive with us by Friday, December 13.

Terms and conditions:

Prize participants must be aged 14 or over; No cash alternative can be offered; Sessions must be pre-booked and redeemed by January 31 2020 and are subject to availability.

By entering you acknowledge that your details will be passed on to the organisers of the competition for the sole use of contacting you and for no others reason.