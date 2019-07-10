Rammstein announce huge Coventry show - here's how to get tickets

German rock titans Rammstein have announced a date in Coventry next year - their only show in Great Britain in 2020.

Following Saturday’s 30,000 strong sell-out and critically lauded show at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - the band’s biggest ever UK headline show - Rammstein have now confirmed they will play at the Ricoh Arena as part of their 2020 European Stadium Tour.

The band will be stopping off at the venue on Saturday June 20 – and it promises once again to break records, succeeding Stadium MK as the band’s biggest ever UK headline show.

Rammstein have leapt to the top of the album charts in several European countries, with their live show featuring spectacular pyrotechnics and a blend of humour and pathos.

Tickets for the Coventry show go on sale on Friday July 12 at 10am exclusively via the following authorised outlets: Eventim, AXS, Ticketmaster and the venue.

All potential ticket purchasers are advised create a customer account with the ticket systems in advance so that they can complete the ordering process more quickly at the start of the advance sale.

All information about legitimate presale sites for the official presale can be found at rammstein.com.

All other ticket vendors offering Rammstein tickets for sale are not authorised sellers.

Rammstein tickets purchased from unauthorised traders will not count for admission.

Tickets are personalised according to the country and each ticket is bound to the person named on it. Any transmission of personalised Rammstein tickets is prohibited.

For more details, visit rammstein.com