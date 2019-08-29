Rally against shut down of Parliament to be held in Leamington on Saturday

Labour Party activists and community campaigners have organised a rally in Leamington against the announcement of the Government’s plans to shut down Parliament for several weeks in order to push through a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

The protest will take at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday (August 31) at noon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Pro-EU supporters protest outside the Houses of Parliament on August 28, 2019 in London, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to Cabinet colleagues telling them that his government has requested the Queen suspend parliament for longer than the usual conference season. Parliament will return for a new session with a Queen's Speech on 14 October 2019. Some Remain supporting MPs believe this move to be a ploy to hinder legislation preventing a No Deal Brexit. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Thousands of protestors across many UK cities flooded the streets to protest against the Johnson’s plans to prorogue Parliament hours on Wednesday evening, under the banner of ‘Stop The Coup’.

Stef Parkins, chair of the Leamington and Warwick branch of the Labour Party and former Warwick district councillor, said: “This is a crucial moment in the history of our nation; if we fail to take action now, Johnson’s pernicious plans will lead to the vandalism of our democracy.

"Come and join us on Saturday.”

Public speakers are to be announced and all members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.