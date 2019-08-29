Rally against shut down of Parliament to be held in Leamington on Saturday

Labour Party activists and community campaigners have organised a rally in Leamington against the announcement of the Government’s plans to shut down Parliament for several weeks in order to push through a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.
The protest will take at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday (August 31) at noon.
Thousands of protestors across many UK cities flooded the streets to protest against the Johnson’s plans to prorogue Parliament hours on Wednesday evening, under the banner of ‘Stop The Coup’.
Stef Parkins, chair of the Leamington and Warwick branch of the Labour Party and former Warwick district councillor, said: “This is a crucial moment in the history of our nation; if we fail to take action now, Johnson’s pernicious plans will lead to the vandalism of our democracy.
"Come and join us on Saturday.”
Public speakers are to be announced and all members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.