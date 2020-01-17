Rail travellers in Warwick district encouraged to stop for a cuppa and a chat on Samaritans' Brew Monday

Residents in the Warwick district travelling by train are being encouraged to take time out to have a cuppa and a chat on 'Brew Monday'.

The third Monday in January is known as 'Blue Monday', the day that has been dubbed the most depressing day of the year.

Samaritans volunteers at Leamington Station as part of the Brew Monday campaign in 2019. Photo submitted.

By that day too many New Year resolutions have failed, diet and exercise plans have collapsed, huge credit card bills need paying and the January weather is disheartening.

Commuters are sometimes among the most dispirited as they race for trains to work and back, so to bring them a bit of cheer on Blue Monday, Samaritans have renamed the day ‘Brew Monday’ which this year falls on January 20.

Samaritans volunteers will be at 150 stations throughout the UK, including Stratford, Leamington, Warwick and Warwick Parkway, during the morning and evening rush hours.

And with the Brew Monday theme in mind and the help of Network Rail, they will be handing out teabags to passengers, in the hope that it will bring them cheer on the year’s most dismal day.

Volunteers from Stratford Samaritans will take part in Brew Monday at the five local stations from 7am for a couple of hours and again during the evening rush hour.

It is hoped that commuters taking the teabags will take time out to have a cuppa and a chat with anyone they know who may be going through a particularly difficult time.

Phil Cazaly, Director of Stratford Samaritans said: “Health, family, work, relationships and money issues can be making life really tough for some people. So can loneliness, isolation, anxiety and depression.

"We hope Brew Monday will make people think about taking time out to listen to other people over a cup of tea. Everyone needs someone to talk to when life gets them down.”