Racers are on the up

Racing Club Warwick boss Scott Easterlow paid tribute to his players after they ‘etched themselves in club history’.

On a dramatic final day of the season they secured promotion to the Midland Football League Premier – their first elevation in 30 years.

Going into the last game they needed to better second-placed Atherstone’s score to leapfrog them in the table.

And with their rivals taking on champions Heather St John’s, there was always a chance they could receive a favour from elsewhere.

The drama swung backwards and forwards as Racing went one up through Chris Johnston before Atherstone did the same in their game.

When Stapenhill pegged the Racers back, promotion looked some way off but by half-time news filtered through that Heather had also equalised.

By the time Marc Passey put Racers 2-1 up, Heather had also gone in front and the dream was back on.

Racing had to finish their job off and they did so with further goals from Trayvon Powell, Joe Smith and Adam Knight to seal a comfortable victory.

The fans nerves were in tatters as they now needed Heather to at least hold the Adders to a draw.

With the game over at Stapenhill there was still the matter of business elsewhere.

But, when it was relayed that Heather had scored a penalty to extend their lead, the celebrations could start.

And with the champagne able to flow, manager Easterlow heaped praise on his team.

“I can’t begin to explain how good the changing-room was this year – easily the best I’ve ever been around,” he said.

“Massive thanks to all players who played a part as everyone has contributed towards getting this club promoted.

“The way we did it, on the last game of the season, is something that will last long in the memory.

“People thought I was mad when I took the job and said I wanted to be promoted in two seasons.

“It just shows how far we have come – not forgetting the FA Cup run which seems a long time ago now.

“A lot of the club staff have been here longer than me and I’m sure they will tell you it’s one of their proudest times in club colours.

“Whatever happens, we have etched ourselves in Racing history.

“Thanks to everyone connnected with the club for their hard work.”

Of their crucial final-day victory, Easterlow added: “The game wasn’t great as the windy conditions put a stop to any of that.

“I wasn’t entirely happy with the first half if I’m honest. We looked nervous which was to be expected in game with so much riding on it.

“We made the decision to change formation at half-time and it seemed to work. Obviously we had one eye on the scores in the other game.

“Once we realised we had secured promotion it was a great feeling and the smiles on people’s faces connected with the club at the end was great – something I will remember for long time.

“The aim was always to get promotion inside two seasons and I’m happy that we have delivered that now.

“Hopefully the club can use it a springboard moving forward and can keep progressing.”