Rabbit stolen during Kenilworth burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a rabbit during a burglary in Kenilworth.

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a rabbit during a burglary in Kenilworth.

Police

The burglary occurred after offenders broke into a caravan parked in the driveway of a property in Rounds Hill, Kenilworth.

During the break-in it is believed offenders stole a white rabbit with a grey nose and grey ears.

The break-in occurred between Monday February 17 and Sunday February 23.

Anyone with information about the rabbit theft break-in can call police on 101 quoting incident number 337 of February 23.

If you think you may have seen or heard something suspicious or have any information about either of these incidents then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111