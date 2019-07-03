Quick-thinking bystanders save man's life at Antiques Roadshow filming at Compton Verney

The quick-thinking of bystanders at the filming of the BBC's Antiques Roadshow at Compton Verney yesterday (Tuesday) helped save a man's life when he was in cardiac arrest.

A 999 call was received at 11.54am to reports of a man in cardiac arrest at Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park, where filming was taking place for the show.

One ambulance, a senior paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Jason Wiles, lead paramedic for emergency care, said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“However, thanks to quick-thinking bystanders starting CPR and the work of the event medical team, his heart had successfully been restarted just prior to our arrival.

“We cannot emphasis enough the importance of early CPR when a patient is in cardiac arrest. We have nothing but the highest praise for the bystanders and on-site medical team who acted so quickly to help this man and ultimately saved his life.

A man had a cardiac arrest during the filming for the BBC's Antiques Roadshow at Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park. Photo by Google Street View.

"Following further treatment at the scene from ambulance staff and the air ambulance crew, the man was flown to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he remains in a stable condition.”

Following the incident West Midlands Ambulance Service is challenging members of the public to learn life-saving skills.

Jason added: “Would you know what to do in the same situation? We urge as many people as possible to learn how to do CPR as you never know when it will be your turn to save a life."