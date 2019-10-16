Queens Award for volunteers at Harbury cafe and library

Volunteers in Harbury have received a Queen's Award for their service

Timothy Cox, The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, presented the award to the trustees of Harbury Library and Biblio's Café.

Lord Lieutenant Timothy Cox presenting the Queen's Award to Sharon Hancock.

He also presented commemorative badges to the volunteers who "give so freely of their time and energy to staff the library and café and provide Harbury with a wonderful community service".

The photographs show Mr Cox presenting the award to Sharon Hancock, chairwoman of the Trustees, and Sharon with the certificate.