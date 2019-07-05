'Putt' your health first fundraiser hosted by Kenilworth's Engine Inn pub

Fundraisers recently came together raising awareness for men’s health, physically and mentally, at an event called the “Putt your health first.”

The event centred around a golf tournament at the Warwickshire Golf and Country Club on Friday June 28.

The tournament drew 23 people, and Ricky Lorenzo won first place and Alan Taylor (pictured) won second place.

The event was organised by Julia Edgington, a long-time Kenilworth resident who is also the A&E manager at Warwick Hospital, and Ted Bear, the landlord of the Engine Inn pub in Kenilworth.

Organisers raised over £1,600 from the event, which will go to the It Takes Balls to Talk and Prostate Cancer UK charities.

Ted said: “Blokes are ignorant to their health. We men are expected to be the strength of the family. We’re trying to get it out there that it’s good to talk about and get your problems out.”

The pub hosted a barbecue afterwards, which included live music from the band “Electric Underground”, who donated their fee to the charity event.

Several local businesses sponsored various parts of the fundraiser, which included Wilco Autos, Kenilworth Carpets, Hannams Removals, Molloy Builders, Lil Greens, Ciau Bella, Bob Thomas, George Edgington, Mid-Warwickshire Cleaning Supplies, T P Soundproofing, James Parkes Plasterers, A&E Consultants at Warwick Hospital, Warwickshire Events among others.

Ted holds prostate screening events at the pub twice a year with the next one coming in October.

Alex Cotton, MBE and founder of It Takes Balls to Talk, spoke about the prevalence of suicide in men, which is the highest killer of men under 45 years of age. She said speaking out is a strength not a weakness.

Julia said: “My reason for organising this event is because I know several people who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and also I work in an environment where not only do we see patients presenting with mental health problems but also the health service staff - paramedics, police, doctors. Suicide rates are increasing, especially amongst men.

“I just wanted to do something that makes people talk and be aware. If you reach one person by doing something, it’s better than no-one at all.”