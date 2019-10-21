Purses and mobile phones among property stolen during Kenilworth burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a number of bags and purses, which contained mobiles phones during a burglary in Kenilworth.

Offenders entered a property in Rounds Hill of Kenilworth between 9.15 and 9.45pm on Sunday October 20.

Police

Once inside the property offenders stole a number of bags and purses containing a number of personal items including mobile phones and bank cards.

Police believe the offenders made off towards the Texaco Garage on the Gyratory, Warwick Road area.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 421 of October 20.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.