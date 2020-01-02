Purse stolen during Lapworth vehicle break-in

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a purse during the break-in of a BMW in Lapworth.

The vehicle-break occurred in a car park in Packwood Lane, Lapworth between 2 and 4pm on Sunday December 29.

Police

Offenders stole a handbag and purse containing bank cards after smashing the rear window of a BMW series 1.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-in can call police on 101 quoting incident number 254 of December 29.

If you think you may have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information about this incident then please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.