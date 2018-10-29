Pupils prepare Guys for Warwick Bonfire

Industrious children have been putting their imaginations to the test making Guys for this year's Warwick Bonfire.

Their efforts were rewarded with a special visit from town mayor Councillor Richard Eddy who went along to both Newburgh Primary and Westgate Primary especially to inspect the creations. All the Guys will take pride of place at the bonfire at Warwick Racecourse on Saturday November 3. Sponsor Ann Canning from The Tuckery has made a donation to the schools for their hard work.

Children at Westgate with their Guy

There are a few changes this year as the gates open at 4.30pm to allow time for children to enjoy a small funfair on the Hampton Road car park. All the bars are open and the racecourse is offering a dinner ticket in the Kingmaker Bar – chilli and sticky toffee pudding with a great view of the show. Parking is free.

Warwick Lions club are selling hot mulled wine, Mary’s Sweets from town will be there and a local steel band will provide entertainment. The show starts with a short children’s firework display at 6pm. The bonfire is lit at 6.30pm followed by the main display set to music.

Tickets can be purchased online from www.warwick.thejockeyclub.co.uk as well as in Warwick from Torry’s in West Street; the main Post Office; Claridges; Cabin News; Mellors; Warwick vacuum shop; and the Tourist Information Centres in Warwick and Leamington; as well as Woodloes Post Office; and Chase Meadow Community Centre. Further details can be found on-line at www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk;

Advance tickets - adults and children 15 and over - £7; children under 15 £1. On the gate adults and children 15 and over £8; children under 15 £2; infants 3 and under free..

Organisers Warwick Lions, the Rotary Club of Warwick, are delighted by the support from Warwick Racecourse which is handling all the ticketing and entrance gates and are hoping for record crowds this year. Warwick District Council have examined the plans and issued a “Safe Bonfire” certificate..

Sponsorship has been provided by Bovis Homes, and The Tuckery, and the pallets for the bonfire are supplied by Uniparts Logistics. All proceeds will go to local charities and good causes.