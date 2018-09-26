Pupils at Kenilworth school learn about its history in 50th anniversary celebration

Pupils at a Kenilworth primary school took a trip back in time as it celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month.

Children at Park Hill Junior School learned about the old games that pupils use to play with each other in 1968, such as hopscotch and marbles, as well as the fashion and music of the time.

The cake baked by parent Anna Wright for the occasion

The school displayed the first register from when it opened on January 8, 1968, which parents came to see.

A letter from the Park Hill’s first headteacher, Mr Ratcliffe, was also on show for people to view.

A 50th anniversary cake was baked for the occasion by parent Anna Wright, which staff said was ‘fabulous’.