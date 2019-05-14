Pubs in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth show Wasps RFC support with name change

Wasps RFC-supporting pubs across our towns are changing their names to mark the final game of the premiership rugby season.

The match against Harlequins takes place at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry tomorrow (May 18) with a 4pm kick-off.

The Cape of Good Hope in Warwick will be named as The Cape of Goode Hope in honour of Wasps legend Andy Goode, the Fox & Vivian in Leamington will be known as The Wasps & Vivian, the Fat Pug on Guy’s Cliffe Road will be called The Fat Wasp and The Millwright Arms, in Warwick, is becoming The Maulwright Arms.

The Engine, in Kenilworth, will be known as The Engine Room.

Supporters at each pub will be able to catch a coach to the match by pre-booking at the bar.

A ticket and coach bundle offer, starting from £20 per person, can also be bought by pre-ordering at the bar.

www.wasps.co.uk