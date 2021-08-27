Public urged to keep away from industrial area in Leamington which is being engulfed by smoke due to a huge blaze

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the industrial area in Leamington which is being engulfed by smoke due to a huge blaze.

Emergency services have rushed to Juno Drive where there is a huge fire at an industrial premises.

Warwickshire Police said that properties within the vicinity of Juno Drive are currently being evacuated.

The blaze in Juno Drive in Leamington can be seen for miles around. Photo submitted

Officers are urging people living within 70 metres of the site to keep windows and doors closed.

They are also urging members of the public to avoid the area and follow road closures.

Ambulances have also been sent to the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the fire service at 10:38am to a fire on Juno Drive, Leamington.

The blaze in Juno Drive in Leamington can be seen for miles around. Photo submitted

"We currently have two paramedic officers and our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) at the scene."

On their Facebook page a spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "WFRS crews are currently in attendance at a fire at an industrial premises at Juno Drive, Leamington.

"Properties in the vicinity are being evacuated.

"If you live within 70 metres of the site, please keep windows and doors closed. We are working closely with Warwickshire Police."

The blaze in Juno Drive in Leamington can be seen for miles around. Photo submitted