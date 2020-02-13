Pub In The Park line-up announced for 2020 food and music festival in Warwick

A STAR-studded line-up of big name music acts and celebrity chefs has been announced for Tom Kerridge's Pub In The Park 2020 festival this summer in Warwick.

Serving up top tunes will be electro duo Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Fine Young Cannibals frontman Roland Gift, girl band All Saints, soul star Beverley Knight, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, plus more, to be announced.

Celebrity chef Paul Ainsworth will host a selection of some the finest chefs in the business, taking part in cooking demos, book signings, Q&As and more, including Paul Foster, Glynn Purnell, Angela Hartnett, Atul Kochhar, Adam Bennett, Rob Kirby, Andrew Pern and Nick Deverell Smith.

The weekend festival, also featuring pop-up Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants, will showcase the best in pub food and drink, once again held in Nicholas Park, June 5 to 7.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are available for afternoon and evening sessions, with weekend, family and VIP packages. Prices, subject to booking fees, are adults from £35, children, aged six to 15, from £20, under-fives free but requiring a booked ticket. Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/warwick.

‘Pop-up’ venues, serving £5 tasting dishes, will include local favourites and national venues you may never have been able to visit including Salt, The Star & Garter, Purnell's, The Mariners Public House, Atul Kochhar’s Sindhu, The Hand & Flowers, The Cross at Kenilworth, The Churchill Arms, Café Murano and The Star Inn.

The three-day festival came to the town for the first time last July. with a line-up which included Will Young, Tom Odell, Razorlight, Stereo MCs and Scouting for Girls.

This year's line-up of music acts and chefs, subject to change, promises another weekend of brilliant food and live music, served up in a beautiful local park, making for the ultimate pub garden.

TV chef Tom Kerridge, who owns Michelin-starred pubs and restaurants, is the man behind the festival bringing tasty dishes and great live music to eight locations across the UK - Marlow, Chichester, Bath, Dulwich, Tunbridge Wells, Chiswick, St Albans and Warwick

Tom, who launched Pub In The Park three years ago in Marlow, said: "Whether you’re a foodie fanatic, searching to taste dishes created by some of the world’s best chefs, or a music lover who can’t resist the chance to watch your favourite acts live, Pub in the Park has something for you.

"Pub in the Park is now the biggest food and music festival tour in the UK. Over 120,000 people ate, drank and danced their way around eight locations last summer, and we’re delighted to be making our way around eight locations in 2020 – with a couple of new stops along the way

Steve Lane, Pub in the Park Managing Director, added: “We’re thrilled at the prospect of bringing our brilliant food, drink and music festival to eight towns in 2020 including two brand new venues. Tom or one of his incredible band of Chef friends will be hosting each festival."

Pub in the Park 2020 will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

Marlow: May 15 to May 17

Chichester: May 29 to May * subject to licence.

Warwick: June 5 to June 7

Bath: June 19 to June 21

Dulwich: July 3 to July 5 * subject to licence

Tunbridge Wells: July 10 to July 12

Chiswick: September 4 to September 6

St Albans: September 11 to September 13

