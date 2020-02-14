Protesters take to the streets once again in Leamington in Southam to make their voices heard on climate change

People of all ages took the streets in the latest climate change protests.

A group walked along the Parade in Leamington today (Friday) with banners, singing songs and making their voices heard.

Protesters in the Parade, Leamington.

While over in Southam youngsters from St James CE Academy took to the streets of their town.

Children produced eye-catching posters and banners and paraded them though the town to share their ideas about caring for the planet.

On arrival at the local library, the children gave a rendition of 'Earth – we’re in it together', a song they had learnt specially for the occasion.

