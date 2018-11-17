Protesters hold mass rally in Leamington against council's new HQ plan

Protestors against Warwick District Council's controversial plans to build a new headquarters and housing estate in Leamington held a rally in the town centre today (Saturday November 17).

The rally, organised by the Leamington together campaign group, was held outside the town hall and at the gates of the council's current Riverside House headquarters in Milverton Hill.

Hundreds of people turned out to show their opposition to the plans, which involve the council building new offices, a new car park and luxury apartments on the site of the ailing Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Russell Street.

The plans also include demolishing the Riverside House building and replacing it with about 170 new homes - none of which will be in the 'affordable' price bracket.

Protesters are angry about various aspects of the plans including the loss of several mature trees on the Riverside House site, the effect the loss of car parking spaces the development project could have on businesses in the town - with the council's displacement strategy yet to be agreed upon - and the lack of affordable housing included in the overall scheme.

Matt Western, the MP for Warwick and Leamington has been very outspoken and active in his opposition to the plans and he spoke at the rally today.

