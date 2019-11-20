Property burgled in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are looking for information in the burglary of a property in Kenilworth and the theft of a vehicle from another property in town.

The burglary occurred after offenders broke into a property in Hermitage Way of Kenilworth.

Police

The incident happened at some point before 10.45pm yesterday (Tuesday November 19).

The offenders made an untidy search of the property during the burglary.

It's unclear if anything was stolen.

Anyone with informaiton about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident 434 of November 19.

Police are also investigating the reported theft of a Ford Kuga from the driveway of a property in Best Avenue of Kenilworth.

The vehicle theft occurred between 7 and 7.45pm yesterday (Tuesday November 19).

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 373 of November 19.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.