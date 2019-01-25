Properties at new Southam business park being snapped up

Commercial properties at a new business park in Southam are already being snapped up by companies.

The Maricott Court development, adjacent to Holywell Business Park, in Southam is already proving popular with businesses, according to Leamington-based ehB Reeves – formerly ehB Commercial - a leading firm of Warwickshire commercial property specialists.

The Maricott Court site

Nine units are under offer at the site, with only one remaining for sale and three for let.

Jon Blood, senior surveyor at ehB Reeves, which is marketing the units for lease and sale freehold, said: “The huge interest being shown is truly indicative of how much demand there is for high quality commercial property. And that interest is not letting up.

“Industry is thriving in our region, despite the fears that exist over Brexit and what is going to happen next.

“Business owners in Warwickshire know the right thing to do is to invest in their future as this is the only way they will succeed.

“We are delighted, but not surprised, to see how popular this development is proving.”

The Maricott Court development is the final phase of the site, which is already home to businesses including Tesco, Find Me A Gift and The Tool Connection.

The development is expected to be complete by the end of the year.