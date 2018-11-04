Projects in Warwick area in need of public votes to help funding bids

A number of projects and organisations in the Warwick area need the public’s votes to help them be in with a chance of securing much-needed funds.

Every year projects apply to the Aviva Community Fund in the hopes of being awarded funds. This year a number of projects in and around Warwick have applied and are now in need of votes from the public to get through to the next round.

Round Oak School, which supports children with special needs, has applied for money to help it create a ‘pop- up cafe’ which the students could set up in local village halls and churches to create social gatherings and to cater for events. This in turn would also give the skills and involve them in the community.

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden Trust has also applied for a grant to help it construct soft fruit cages as part of the restoration of the historic walled kitchen garden, which dates back to the 1770s.

Over the last two years, the volunteers have designed, built and planted a soft fruit bed, but birds in the area have affected this so they need fruit cages to protect the fruit.

The Gap Community Centre has applied for funding for its ‘Stronger Together’ project next year to provide young people with an alternative to social media and gaming.

The project will also promote healthy eating and an active lifestyle by running cooking workshops, arts and crafts sessions and sports sessions.

The team at Northleigh House School in Hatton has applied for a grant to help it buy a ‘prefabricated’ music room. The school opened six years ago and supports up to 30 children recovering from the effects of extreme bullying.

It currently runs music lessons but the school is now looking to purchase a separate music room.

Claverdon School PTA has applied for funding to help construct a library cataloguing system linked to class-specific reading lists, topic-specific books and fiction.

To vote for any of the projects above click here and search Warwick.