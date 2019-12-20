Project team's panto highlighted issues for service users in Leamington

Volunteers, service users and staff at a Leamington project for people struggling with issues including homelessness and drug and alcohol addiction have staged a Christmas pantomime.

The Way Ahead Project (WAP) team's performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs included plenty of laughs and the usual panto banter between the cast and the audience.

But the production also had a serious side as it highlighted some of the difficulties faced by the WAP’s service users.

The Way Ahead Project helps people who are struggling with issues including homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction and mental health to turn their lives around.

Support is focused on helping people with immediate needs, such as access to benefits and advice services, but also with developing skills and confidence that can make a difference for the longer term.

The project is run by the Salvation Army in Leamington and receives funding from Orbit Housing.