Prison for 'crime spree' thief who stole £150k worth of cars from homes across Warwickshire

A 38-year-old man has been jailed following what was described as a 'crime spree' which saw him steal more than £150k worth of cars.

Scott Errol Williams, of no fixed abode, admitted conspiring to steal cars valued in excess of £150,000 from properties in Rugby, Brinklow, Southam and Knowle.

The thefts happened between April 2018 and January 2019.

Williams was arrested shortly after a car was stolen from a property in Knowle in January 2019.

Investigators from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID managed to link him to the offence in Knowle and the other offences.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday, January 29, Williams pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft.

He was jailed for four years.

Police Staff Investigator Dave Hone, from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID, said: “Williams went on a crime spree across the county, targeting high-value cars.

“This case should send a clear message to criminals who think they can evade police that we have a range of methods available to identify you, link you to offences and put you before the courts.”

How you can protect your car from thieves

Police have issued the following advice to help people protect their vehicles when they are parked at home:

- Keep keys safe and out of sight.

- Lock your car away safely in a garage if you have one.

- Fit a high-quality alarm to your vehicle and use additional security system such as immobilisers and visible security locks.

- If you have gates on your property, keep them locked where possible.

- Take keys with you when leaving a vehicle unattended.

- Make sure doors, windows, boot and sunroof are secure whenever you leave your vehicle.

- If you own more than one vehicle, park the lesser valued one behind the more expensive one on the driveway, making it more difficult to remove.

If you can provide information that could help police catch a car thief call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you believe a crime is in process call 999.