Preparations underway for Warwick's summer beer festival

Warwick Court Leet are getting ready for their annual summer Beer, Cider and Music Festival later this month.

This year’s festival will be taking place in a new venue – the Pageant Gardens behind the Court House in Jury Street.

Taking place over two days on July 19 and July 20, there will be around 45 beers and 16 ciders that will have traveled across the UK including Stockport and Somerset.

After the success of the prosecco bar last year, it will also be making a return.

A spokesperson from Warwick Court Leet said: “We will be showcasing an excellent range of our country’s beers and ciders.

“With the mix always changing we remain faithful to some of our cult status festival favourites.

“Those favourites include Black Voodoo, a black full bodied stout from West Yorkshire and our number one festival favourite cider of the last three years - Bee Sting - a strong Perry cider.

“Some fantastic new flavours will be on offer and those include Angel White – an extra Pale Beer that’s very hoppy and Raspberry Ripple – a fruit cider infused with tart raspberry and rippled through with vanilla.”

Entrance to the Beer, Cider and Music Festival will be by advance ticket only.

Tickets cost £5 and include a commemorative glass. Drinks tokens can also be bought online.

Tickets can be bought from the visitor information centre inside The Court House, Torrys Hardware and DIY, The Fourpenny Shop Hotel and Pub and The Old Post Office Pub.

Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking here warwickbeerfestival.com