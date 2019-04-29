Preparations under way for Two Castles

Preparations for next month’s (June) 4,000-strong annual Two Castles run between Warwick and Kenilworth are well under way.

The event, which is organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club and raises around £100,000 for charity each year, will start at Warwick Castle at 9am on Sunday June 9 with the winner expected at Kenilworth Castle just over 30 minutes later.

Rotary press officer Bob Kelly said: “The Two Castles is one of the best-loved athletic events in the Midlands and is both for serious runners and for those who run for sheer enjoyment, or for charity.

“Each year it grows in popularity and attracts entries from all the country.”

Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins is sponsoring the run for the 14th year and will be fielding a team of about 30 runners, and providing a water station at the finish.