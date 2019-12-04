Power tools stolen during vehicle break-in outside Kenilworth pub

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of power tools stolen during the break-in of a van parked at a Kenilworth pub.

The incident occurred after offenders removed the lock and broke into a van that was parked at the Queen and Castle car park in Castle Green of Kenilworth.

The theft and vehicle break-in happened between 2.45 and 4pm on Monday December 2.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 252 of December 2.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.