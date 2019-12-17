Power tools among property stolen during Warwick building site burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a digger and power tools during the burglary of a building site in Warwick.

Police are appealing to the local community for information following the theft of a digger and power tools at building redevelopment in Cressida Close, Heathcote, Warwick.

Police

The burglary occurred between 4pm on Wednesday December 11 and 7.15am on Thursday December 12.

Offenders unknown gained access to the site and forced open containers containing power tools. They have taken a 2.5 ton 360 digger, a wacker plate, and various power/battery tools.

No description of the offenders is currently available, but Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 60 of December 12.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.