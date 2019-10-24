Potter and Pettifer pick up age-group gold medals at Yorkshire Marathon

There was double age group success for local runners at the Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday with Dave Potter winning the MV65 category and Dave Pettifer taking MV70 gold.

York was the venue for Potter’s 73rd marathon and first in the M65 age category.

The event also incorporated the British Masters Marathon Championships and England versus Celtic Nations international, with the Leamington C&AC runner making his international debut.

Much of the wet and windy weather had abated by Sunday morning, allowing Potter to make a strong start and he went through the half-way mark in 1hr 31min 24sec.

He found the second half of the course tougher going thanks to a stiff headwind and several steady rises over the otherwise fairly flat course.

A final hill came at 26 miles before a more forgiving downhill stretch to the finish line which Potter crossed in 3:12:18.

This gave him a position of 367th out of the 4,310 finishers, first M65 and first masters’ international M65.

Kenilworth Runners’ Pettifer, meanwhile, posted his quickest marathon for more than five years.

Going into the event as only the year’s fifth fastest V70, he kept pace with two of the top four-ranked V70 runners for the first 18 miles and then gradually pulled ahead over the last five miles to eventually win by over five minutes in 3:20:45.

Clubmate Jane Kidd was representing Scotland in the international and although disappointed with her time, still crossed the line in 3:33:35 to finish fifth LV60.

Five Striders made the trip up to Yorkshire.

Skipper Chris McKeown led them home in an extremely respectable 2:53:56, only three weeks after suffering an injury at the Berlin Marathon.

Training partners Luke Bennett and Joseph McCullagh ran strong races in 3:24:18 and 3:29:37, respectively, while Emma Bish (3:52:43) and Lucy Marcovitch (4:08:03) both ran personal bests.

The race was won by Mark Buckingham of Holmfirth in 2:21:42.

Striders’ Trevor Wilkinson continued his good run of form, qualifying for London with a Good for Age time of 3:08:15 at the Abingdon Marathon.

Clubmate Jane Cummings set a nine-minute PB in Chelmsford, breaking the four-hour mark in 3:56:39 and also qualifying for London.

Leamington C&AC’s Charlie Staveley ran the Amsterdam Half in a PB of 78:03 for 59th place.