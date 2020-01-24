Potato Day and seed swap event set to return in Kenilworth

The Heart of England Organic Group (HEOG) will host a Potato Day and Seed Swap event in Kenilworth next week.

The potato day and seed swap event will be from 10am to 2pm on Saturday February 1.

The event will be held at the Kenilworth Senior Citizens Club in Abbey End of the town centre.

Admission is free.

The national potato day used to be held at Ryton Gardens near Coventry until 2013 after which it was abandoned as uneconomic.

Ross Taylor, the secretary for the Heart of England Organic Group (HEOG), said: "The local HEOG group decided to re-establish the event four years ago to encourage people to ‘grow their own’ by offering single potato seeds of many different varieties, together with help and advice, seeds to swap or buy and, of course, lashings of tea and cake.

"It has been a great success with around 200 visitors so the group have made it an annual fixture."

There will be a free garden vegetable seed swap as well as a specially selected range of organically grown seed tubers for sale, a refurbished garden tools stall and books and leaflets.

For every packet of seeds entered into the swap you can take a packet in return.

There will be advice and demonstrations about organic growing, teas, coffee cakes and snacks and lots of information.

People are asked to donate 50 pence per packet if they take away more packets than they're able to donate.

A donation is requested because it is illegal to sell seed not on the EU seed list.

Ross added: "HEOG has been established for over 30 years and meets throughout the year to encourage people from across Coventry and Warwickshire to grow organically through speakers and visits to gardens and farms."