Possibility of more affordable housing in the Warwick district

A bid to provide up to 340 new affordable homes in the Warwick district could be put forward.

Warwick District Council discussing the opportunity to apply for funding to provide additional homes on various sites on Thursday during their Executive meeting.

Councillors approved to create the bid which will be made to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and the council will explore purchasing sites and allocate up to £60,000 for consultancy services for the process.

The Government is nationally making available up to £1 billion additional borrowing funds to councils that are ready to start building new homes in areas of high affordability pressure, which includes the Warwick district.

If the council’s bid is successful, the additional funding would support the building on 13 council-owned garage sites, creating around 64 new homes – all of these are proposed to be affordable.

Another two sites that have also been identified – but are not council owned – could provide another 94 affordable homes.

Another three sites are also being considered which could provide another 240 new homes, of which 180 would be affordable.

If all sites are developed there would be around 400 new homes built with 340 of these being affordable.

The 13 garage sites include Turpin Court in Leamington, Spa View in Leamington, Fallow Hill in Sydenham, Shakespeare Avenue in Warwick, Shelley Avenue in Warwick, Deerpark Drive in Warwick, Webster Avenue in Kenilworth, Moat Close in Bubbenhall, Aylesbury Road near Hockley Heath, Quarry Close in Leek Wootton and Hall Close in Stoneleigh.