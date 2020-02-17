Popular agricultural event - Kenilworth Show - to return for 77th year this summer

Coventry and Warwickshire’s largest one-day agricultural show is moving to a new home at Stoneleigh Park – amid fears it would have to move out of the area following HS2’s acquisition of local land.

The Kenilworth Show will be taking place on a different site to previous years but will still be going ahead in the region for the 77th year in succession on Saturday, June 6.

The showground has moved further towards Leamington following discussions with Stoneleigh Park and HS2.

The show, which is organised annually by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS) will again feature a wide range of entertainment and agricultural programme.

In 2018 the show saw heavy rain but thousands still flocked to the show which regularly attracts in excess of 12,000 people from across the region and beyond

The move to the new showground will not affect the size of show.

Alongside the livestock competitions, which attracted more than 500 cattle and sheep entries last year, traditional country show homecraft competitions will also return.

It will also feature a brimming equine competition schedule, a vast array of trade stands, activities in the countryside area and an education marquee.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “We have been working closely with HS2 and Stoneleigh Park to ensure that the show goes ahead this year as near to our regular site as possible.

“The team there has been great in accommodating the requirements of our showground and now we’re hard at work to put on another fantastic show.

“We are committed to ensuring the show stays right here in our area of Warwickshire, as we continue to showcase machinery, equipment and the region’s agriculture.

“In many ways the show has never been more important and relevant, highlighting how food is brought to the table and stressing the quality produce which is produced in the UK and from the local area.”

Colin Hooper, estates director at Stoneleigh Park, added: “We have been in constant dialogue with Charlie and KADAS to make sure the show goes ahead and is as accessible as ever.

“The Kenilworth Show is a great event for the entire region and at Stoneleigh Park we are committed to supporting its future. We’re looking forward to welcoming the show back later this year.”

Gates will open at 9am on Saturday, June 6. Entry on the gate is priced at £15.

Advanced tickets cost £12.50 and will be available from www.kenilworthshow.co.uk from Wednesday, April 1. Tickets can also be purchased from Farmers Fayre at Stoneleigh Park.