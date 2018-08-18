Poppy factory visit for Warwick project committee

Residents from Warwick and members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 project went on a trip to the Poppy Factory in Richmond last week.

A spokesperson from the project said: “Thirty-four people attended and it was very successful and most interesting.

“We even tried our hand at making a poppy to take home.

“There was a fascinating talk and film, and most of us had no idea how very many people are helped into long-term employment by the Poppy Factory - their work goes way beyond making the poppies that we all buy each November.”