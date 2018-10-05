Poppies donated to Warwick project in tribute to all the animals killed in conflict

The Warwick Poppies project recently received more poppies to add to their collection from a local vets.

Warwick Poppies team member Helen Fitzpatrick recently visited Emscote Vets where she was presented with purple poppies, all made by the practice’s clients and staff.

The poppies made by staff and clients at Emscote Vets. Photo submitted.

Purple poppies recognise the sacrifice and suffering of animals who served during conflicts.

In World War One, thousands of horses, dogs and pigeons lost their lives whilst helping the soldiers, and many other species were killed by the use of gas warfare.

Animals continue to assist the forces today, in a variety of ways, and these poppies - and the many other purple poppies that have been donated - pay tribute to their work.

Since 1943, the PDSA Dickin Medal has been awarded to animals for conspicuous gallantry or devotion to duty while serving in military conflict.

In 2014 all the animals who died whilst serving in the First World War were posthumously awarded the Dickin Medal.

The most recent animal to be cited for the medal was a dog called Mali, who in 2012 was serving with the British Armed Forces in Afghanistan.