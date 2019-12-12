Polling station changes across the Warwick District, include two in Kenilworth

There are several polling place changes across the Warwick District, including two in Kenilworth.

Because this is a snap general election, some polling stations have changed as the buildings normally used have prior commitments.

Voting

The polling station changes for the area include:

- Lillington Nursery and Primary School off Cubbington Road has changed to Lillington Nursery School in Grange Road entrance of Lillington, Leamington Spa, CV32 7RU

- Polling station for the village of Lapworth is the C of E Primary School, Station Lane, Lapworth, B94 6LT

- Parochial Church Hall in High Street of Kenilworth has been replaced with a temporary building at Abbey Fields Car Park, Kenilworth, CV8 1BQ

- St John's Church at 205 Warwick Road in Kenilworth polling station is now in the Church Hall and not in the main church

- Polling station for the village of Norton Lindsey has now reverted to the Village Hall and is no longer at the Church room next to Trinity Church