Warwick residents invited to Autumn Court Leet meeting

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the Autumn Court Leet Meeting next week.

The meeting will be taking place on October 25 at 7pm in The Ballroom at the Court House in Jury Street.

It is a chance for residents to raise any concerns about matters in the town.

Historically the Courts Leet were the bodies that acted as the upholders of law and order throughout England from the Middle Ages until the legal system as we know it today came into force in 1947.

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country and continues today. One of the courts main duties is to receive ‘Presentments’ from residents of the town.

Presentments are matters that residents feel are amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority such as the Town, District or County Council, and they are legally obliged to respond to the Court.

There are four Courts that take place annually of which the Spring and Autumn Courts are open to members of the public.

The Court Leet is also now responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festival and the Warwick Classic Car Show, which raises money for local good causes.