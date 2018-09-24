Warwick and Leamington Conservative Association select prospective parliamentary candidate for the next General Election

The members of the Warwick and Leamington Conservative Association have selected their candidate for the next General Election

Last week the local members of the Warwick and Leamington Conservative Association voted to select Jack Rankin as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the next General Election.

Jack works in the energy industry and is currently a councillor in Windsor, where he moved from Leamington with his wife, Sarah.

Jack said “I am delighted and humbled to have been chosen by the local membership to stand for Warwick and Leamington. Combining a rich history with a vibrant local economy, our area is unique and special, and it is where some of Sarah and my happiest memories were made. We’re delighted to be back.

“This weekend we have been out in Leamington, Warwick, Whitnash, Hatton, Hampton Magna and Bishops Tachbrook, and over the coming months and years I look forward to meeting and listening to residents and businesses in all our villages and towns.

"Warwick and Leamington needs a vibrant and energetic Member of Parliament who will unashamedly promote our fantastic businesses and area both regionally, nationally and internationally. I will work tirelessly to continue to make our area an even better place to live and work.”

Originally from Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, Jack first came to the area as a student at the University of Warwick where he gained a Masters degree in Mathematics and Physics.

Speaking after the selection meeting Chairman Angela Warner commented: “We received a large number of applications and we are delighted that after a long process Jack has been selected.

"It’s great to have Jack back with us. He is an outstanding candidate, full of energy, and we look forward to seeing him as our next Member of Parliament.”