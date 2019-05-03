Tories lose control in a day of shock results at Warwick District Council

A surge in votes for the Green Party and Liberal Democrats created a day of shocks at the local elections.

This led to the Conservative Party losing overal control of the council. And it was a bad day for Labour too - they lost four seats.

The votes being counted at Stoneleigh.

No one party has overall control and in another major shock, the council leader, Cllr Andrew Mobbs, also lost his seat. On top of that, the Labour leader, Kristie Naimo also lost her seat.

Here is how the council now stands:

Con: 19

Lib Dem: 9

Greens: 8

Lab: 5

Ind: 3

Just for comparison, here is how it looked before today’s results:

Conservative (30 seats)

Labour (9 seats)

Whitnash Residents Association (Independent) (3 seats)

Liberal Democrats (2)

Green Party (1)

Independent (1)