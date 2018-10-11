Plans for 180 homes in Warwick get the green light

Plans that would see 180 homes built in Warwick have been given the go ahead.

An outline application for 180 homes was submitted for the Gallows Hill site by developer William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited.

They have previously submitted plans three times, with the first being withdrawn and the following two plans – for 260 homes and 250 homes – being rejected because of over development concerns.

The plans went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee this week, where councillors granted planning permissions as was recommended by the planning officers.

For more information go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/1435