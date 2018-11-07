Plans for 150 homes in Warwick given the go ahead

Plans for 150 in Warwick have been given the green light.

The site, which is known as ‘the triangle’ at Lower Heathcote Farm, is earmarked for development in Warwick District Council’s Local Plan.

The red outline shows the allocated site for 150 homes and connecting road. Photo by Gallagher Estates.

The development site is located between the ongoing housing development at Lower Heathcote and the Tachbrook Country Park.

In the Local Plan ‘the triangle’ is part of a wider site allocated for housing on land south of Harbury Lane, which in total would provide around 1,605 homes.

But this application, which has been submitted by developer Gallagher Estates, would see more homes on the overall site then what was allocated.

In the additional agenda documents for the planning meeting it said: “The report for this proposal identifies that the Local Plan makes an allowance for up to 1,010 windfall dwellings over and above the allocations themselves.

“Since the adoption of the Local Plan, to date planning permission has been granted for 275 such dwellings.”

According to the council’s planning officer’s assessment of the extra homes it would not be seen as an ‘overdevelopment’ site because the site could accommodate the homes and could be accounted for in the ‘windfall dwellings’

In the developer’s plans they say 40 per cent of the homes on the site would be affordable, which would equate to around 60 homes.

At Warwick District Council’s Planning Committee meeting last night (Tuesday) the plans were given the go ahead.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/18/0606