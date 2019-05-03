Only four Kenilworth councillors survive election as Greens have a great day

The elections brought big changes for the town of Kenilworth with only four incumbents surviving the town council election.

The Green Party now holds the most seats on Kenilworth Town Council - eights seats to seven for the Liberal Democrats and the last two going to the Conservatives.

The elections saw 12 incumbents lose their seats on the town council, including Mayor Mike Hitchins.

Only four incumbents that retained their seats include Liberal Democrat Richard Dickson, Liberal Democrat Kate Dickson, Conservative John Cooke, and Conservative Michael Coker.

Among the new people to win the election for seats on the town council, include all eight Green Party members Tracey Drew, Alison Firth, Peter Jones, Alistair James Kennedy, John Dearing, Alix Dearing, Robert Barry and Pippa Austin.

The other new people to win seats on the council include five Liberal Democrats Graham Hyde, Alan Chalmers, Samantha Cooke, Andrew Milton and Jack Worrall.

The success of the Green Party was matched at district level, with the Conservatives losing overall control. Click here for the full story.