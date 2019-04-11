Here's the full list of candidates standing in the Warwick District Council elections

The list of candidates for Warwick District Council's elections has now been published with 155 candidates standing for the 44 seats on Thursday May 2.
Due to boundary changes, the number of seats available for the council has been reduced from 46 to 44.
The candidates are split across six political parties and/or groups with 44 of the candidates representing the Conservative Party, 41 Green, 32 Labour, 29 Liberal Democrats, six for UKIP (Make Brexit Happen) and three for the Whitnash Residents' Association.
After the last election the council was lead by a Tory majority which had 30 seats.
Labour had nine, the Green Party one, the Liberal Democrats two and the Whitnash Residents' Association three and one independent.
Here is the list of candidates:
Bishops Tachbrook (District)
Pippa Austin (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Andrew John William Day (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party
Martin John Drew (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Labour Party
Alison Jane Firth (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
David John Norris (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party
Deborah Jane Pittarello (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
Budbrooke (District)
David John Armstrong (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Terry Court (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen
Felix Ling (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Pam Lunn (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Jan Baltazy Matecki (address in Warwick) Conservative Party
Alan Bertrand Rhead (address in Barford) Conservative Party
Cubbington and Leek Wootton (District)
Nicholas Peter Hoten (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party
Anthony John O' Brien (address in Warwick District) Green Party
Josh Payne (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party
Chris Philpott (address in Leamington) Green Party
Pamela Jean Redford (address in Eathorpe) Conservative Party
Trevor Alexander Churchill Wright (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Kenilworth Abbey and Arden (District)
Alan Gordon Chalmers (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
John Anthony Cooke (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Richard John Hales (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
James Nicholas Harrison (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
George Reginald Illingworth (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Peter James Jones (address in Warwick District) Green Party
George Martin (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Pat Ryan (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
Peter Joseph Shiels (Kenilworth) Labour Party
Andy Tulloch (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
Kenilworth Park Hill (District)
Felicity Bunker, (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Samantha Anne Cooke (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
Alix Margaret Dearing (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
John Alfred Dearing (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Alistair James Kennedy (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Andrew James Mobbs (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Audrey Elizabeth Mullender (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party
Andrew Keith Roadnight (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party
Dave Shilton (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Stephen Snart (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party
Jack Edward Pritchard Worrall (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
Kenilworth St. John`s (District)
Marilyn Joyce Bates (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Pat Cain (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Richard Ivor Graham Davies (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Kate Dickson (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
Richard Guy Dickson (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
Andrew William Milton (address in Kenilworth) Liberal Democrats
Leamington Brunswick (District)
George Henry Christopher Begg (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
James Pierce Butler (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Ian William Davison (address in Leamington) Green Party
Amy Evans (address in Leamington) Green Party
Kristie Naimo (address in Leamington) Labour Party
Jojo Norris (address in Leamington) Labour Party
Tom Peake (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Alec Peter Roberts (address in Leamington) Labour Party
David Bennett Stevens (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Naveen Tangri (address in Leamington) Green Party
Leamington Clarendon (District)
Perjit Kaur Aujla (address in Warwick District) Liberal Democrats
James Chalmers (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen
Geraldine Marie Cullinan (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
John Gordon Kelly (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
Bernie McCullagh (address in Leamington) Green Party
Jonathan Nicholls (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Tony Ross (address in Leamington) Green Party
Daniel Jason Simpson (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Thomas Harvey Thorp (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Niqui Townsend (address in Leamington) Green Party
Charles Turner (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
John Tweedy (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Jerry Weber (Address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Leamington Lillington (District)
James Barrett (address in Leamington) Green Party
Alan Boad (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrat Focus Team
Pip Burley (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Gordon Harry Cain (address in Kenilworth) Conservative Party
Heather Mary Calver (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrat Focus Team
Jacqueline David (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Paul Stephen Gillett (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Phil Kohler (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrat Focus Team
Stef Parkins (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Bryan Anthony Poole (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party
Angela Valerie Smith (address in Leamington) Green Party
Marcia Elaine Watson (address in Lillington, Leamington) Green Party
Leamington Milverton (District)
Charles Martin Keith Atkin (address in Leamington) Green Party
Alison Chakir (address in Leamington) Green Party
Bill Gifford (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
Carolyn Patricia Gifford (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
Hayley Elizabeth Lockwood Grainger (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Robert William Old (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Susan Catherine Rasmussen (address in Warwick) Labour Party
Jake Harry William Sargent (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Andrew Stevenson (address Leamington) Green Party
Sidney Syson (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
Leamington Willes (District)
David Kenyon Alexander (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
John Thomas Barrott (address in Barford) Labour Party
Stacey Jacqueline Calder (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Martin Luckhurst (address in Leamington) Green Party
Mini Mangat (address in Leamington) Labour Party
Joe Francis Ronald Quick (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Colin Edgar Quinney (address in Leamington) Labour Party
Will Roberts (address in Leamington) Green Party
Luke Daniel Shortland (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Gerry Smith (address in Leamington) UKIP Make Brexit Happen
Peggy Wiseman (address in Warwick District) Green Party
Radford Semele (District)
Tracey Jane Drew (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Helen Rosanna Elizabeth James (address in Radford Semele) Liberal Democrats
Valerie Irene Leigh-Hunt (address in Radford Semele) Conservative Party
Martin John McMahon (address in Kenilworth) Labour Party
Warwick All Saints and Woodloes (District)
Simon Alexander Barrow (address in Leamington) Green Party
John Adrian Cooper (address in Warwick District) Liberal Democrats
Jackie D' Arcy (address in Warwick) Labour Party
Moira-Ann Grainger (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Julia Isabella Hart (address in Kenilworth) Green Party
Oliver Leonard Jacques (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party
Martin Mackenzie (address in Warwick) UKIP Make Brexit Happen
Curtis Oliver-Smith (address in Warwick) Labour Party
Samuel Joseph Porter (address in Leamington) Green Party
John Paul Sullivan (address in Warwick) Labour Party
Jody Tracey (address in Warwick) Conservative Party
Warwick Aylesford (District)
James Christopher Myles Alty (address in Leamington) Green Party
Martyn Geoffrey Ashford (address in Leamington) Conservative Party
Liam Caine Michael Bartlett (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party
Daniel Philip Browne (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Timothy Peter Davis (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats
David Geoffrey Fisher (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
Juliet Anne Nickels (address in Warwick) Green Party
Belinda Margaret Pyke (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Warwick Myton and Heathcote (District)
Andrew Dennison Barker (address in Warwick District) Green Party
Jonathan Marc Hofstetter (address in Leamington) Green Party
Thomas Hudson (address in Warwick District) Green Party
Viv Kaliczak (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Kelvin Howard Lambert (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats
Neale Murphy (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party
Mary Frances Noone (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party
Nicolas Pittarello (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats
Sukhi Sanghera (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party Candidate
Warwick Saltisford (District)
Alan Charles Beddow (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats
Antony Butcher (address in Warwick) Liberal Democrats
Llywelyn Edward Colnet (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party
David Gareth John Cumner (address in Warwick) Green Party
Jennifer Francoise Instone (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen
Terry John Morris (address in Warwick) Conservative Party
Nic Ruch (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Dave Skinner (address in Warwick District) Labour Party
Matt Swift (address in Leamington) Green Party
Whitnash (District)
Eloise Rhianon Chilvers (address in Leamington) Green Party
William David Clemmey (address in Whitnash) Labour Party
Christine Brenda Cross (address in Warwick) Conservative Party
Bob Edge (address in Leamington) Green Party
Judy Falp (address in Leamington) Whitnash Residents Association
Tony Heath (address in Whitnash) Whitnash Residents Association
Liam James Jackson (address in Leamington) Labour Party
Robert Leslie Margrave (address in Whitnash) Whitnash Residents Association
Ajay Pandey (address in Leamington) Liberal Democrats
Thomas Arthur Raynor (address in Warwick District) Conservative Party
Bronwen Aileen Reid (address in Leamington) Green Party
Sarah Louise Sabin (address in Bishops Tachbrook) Conservative Party
Laurie James Steele (address in Warwick District) UKIP Make Brexit Happen
