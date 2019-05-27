Find out which party took the most votes in the European elections for the Warwick district

The Liberal Democrats took the majority of the votes in the European elections for the Warwick district.

Newly-formed The Brexit Party also had a good night, mirroring the pattern across the country.

This national pattern showed that the two ‘main parties’ - Labour and Conservatives - took a big hit, while the parties standing on a clear Brexit message took most of the votes.

The results for the Warwick district were put forward to the overall West Midlands results, in which The Brexit Party took the majority of the votes.

Speaking at the count in the Warwick district, Richard Dickson - prospective LibDem parliamentary candidate for Kenilworth and Southam - said: ‘These results come hot on the heels of the endorsement given to us in the local elections. Clearly people like our open and hardworking approach to politics and our message on the local value of the UK’s membership of the EU. It’s great also to see Phil Bennion re-elected as one of the West Midlands MEPs. Over and over again in recent weeks we’ve heard local people on doorsteps and streetcorners tell us they like what we’re doing and the results give a huge boost to our work to get a people’s vote on the terms of the UK’s future relationship with the EU. With Louis Adam in Warwick and Leamington and Dominic Skinner in Stratford selected as parliamentary candidates many months ago we’re ready whenever a General Election is called.”

Here are the results from the Warwick district:

Change UK - The Independent Group - 1,920

Conservative and Unionist Party - 4,406

Green Party - 8,289

Labour Party - 4,231

Liberal Democrats - 13,233

The Brexit Party - 11,207

UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 1,133

Rejected - 221

Total votes - 44,640

Electorate - 106,182

Turnout - 42%

Here are the overall results for the West Midlands:

Change UK - The Independent Group - 45,673

Conservative and Unionist Party - 135,279

Green Party - 143,520

Labour Party - 228,298

Liberal Democrats - 219,982

The Brexit Party - 507,152

UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 66,934

Spoilt papers - 8,378

Turnout - 33.1%