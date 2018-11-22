Draft Creative Quarter 'masterplan' for Leamington to go out to public consultation

Iconic buildings in Leamington including the town hall and Pump Room are included in a draft ‘master plan’ to rejuvenate a large area to the south of the town centre.

Warwick District Council and its development partner Complex Development Projects (CDP) has put together the draft masterplan for the Leamington Spa Creative Quarter and officers have recommended that the authority’s executive agrees next week to put the documents forward for public consultation from an as-yet-unspecified date.

Artist's impression of Bath Street in Leamington as part of the draft masterplan for the Creative Quarter in Leamington.

As yet use of any of the key buildings in the area - centred around the council-owned Spencer Yard stretching out to the riverside area of Adelaide Road and the aforementioned town hall to the north of the River Leam and Court Street car park to the south - has not been determined.

The ‘executive summary’ section of the plan states: “This masterplan sets out how the Creative Quarter could become a dynamic and distinct destination and attraction for the district.

“We will fuse together historic architecture with current requirements and uses.

“The masterplan will create new work spaces, active and exciting public spaces, public art and a cluster of diverse creative activity.”

Artist's impression of Court Street car park development in Leamington as part of the draft masterplan for the Creative Quarter in Leamington.

Other buildings included in the plan which have been identified as “potentially suitable for redevelopment or alternative use” include the privately-owned Robins’ Well pub and neighbouring Loft Theatre, the United Reform church in Spencer Street, and the Grade II listed former post office in Priory Terrace.

The Grade II listed Pump Room has been earmarked for its potential for being refurbished internally to “improve its relationship with the Pump Room Gardens”.

Suggestions of use for the town hall - should the council cease to use it if its proposed new headquarters is built - include a new restaurant, creative office space, a members club or an events and exhibition space.

Court Street car Park, Althorpe Street, Bath Street and the Bath Place car park are also included in the plan.

The draft masterplan is attached to the agenda for the executive meeting, which takes place at the town hall on Wednesday (November 28).

It can be viewed by clicking here.