Zebra crossing will be installed on a busy Leamington road to help schoolchildren

A raised zebra crossing is to be installed on a busy Leamington road in spite of objections from a local resident who explained that there was already a crossing place just 20 yards away.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning Cllr Wallace Redford (Con, Cubbington and Leek Wootton) approved the scheme for Willes Road after concerns were raised by parents of children attending a local school and by disabled road users.

Former county councillor Cllr Helen Adkins, whose delegated budget for 2020/21 will cover the cost of the work, explained that many residents had raised concerns about pedestrian safety when crossing and that their main worry was that motorists were travelling too fast.

The final approval last week had to be made by the portfolio holder because a member of the public had objected to the plans.

The letter, from an unnamed resident, said: “The reason I’m objecting is because this is a main through road from various villages thus speed humps will cause vehicles to have to slow down from the legal 30mph to cross the crossing only to have to increase back to 30mph after. This in turn would contribute to adding more pollution into the air.

“I’ve lived in Leamington all my life and seen many changes but this district seems to have an obsession with causing vehicles to slow down only to have to speed up again by installing speed humps, road chicanes and narrowing lanes.

“I can’t really see how this proposed scheme will make the crossing any safer, as there is a crossing point only 20 yards away from the zebra crossing … and I still see people crossing that road in unsuitable places.”

A report into the proposed crossing included comments from a planning officer who explained there had been five accidents leading to injury on the stretch of road, one of which involved an elderly pedestrian being knocked down on the existing zebra crossing.

The officer said: “ The design of the raised zebra crossing will allow parents with children and people with disabled wheelchairs to cross at surface level.

“Vehicles will have a user-friendly ramp on the approaches as we have extended it to 1.35 metres so that buses can straddle the crossing and there is no discomfort for pedestrians. Vehicles will be able to travel at the same speed along Willes Road without having to slow down when attempting to use the raised zebra crossing.