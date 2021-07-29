Council leader pledges to find a practical solution to a planning controversy that continues to rage in Whitnash

The leader of Warwick District Council has pledged to continue working towards finding a practical solution to a planning controversy that continues to rage in Whitnash.

A planning inspector heard evidence this month over an appeal by developers AC Lloyd after a scheme to build around 200 homes south of Chesterton Gardens was turned down by council planners.

The four-day appeal hearing, which ran until Friday, July 16, heard evidence from the developer and those opposed to the plans including residents and the Warwickshire Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE). Warwick District Council had already issued a statement saying it would not offer evidence at the appeal.

Now Cllr Andrew Day (Con, Bishop’s Tachbrook) is looking to bring groups together to find a way forward.

Click on this link to read our previous story about this: Decision on whether to build hundreds of new homes in Whitnash will be made in the next few weeksSpeaking at this yesterday’s [Wednesday's] full council meeting he said: “We have had a planning inspector visit and we await the outcome of the Chesterton Gardens appeal but I am working closely with the chief executive and ward members to facilitate a meeting with the four key parties to focus on the practical outcome that our residents want which is an improved access to that site.

“I am waiting on a date when Campion School, the county council, AC Lloyd and ourselves with local councillors if at all possible can meet and work out how to fix this so that we get the right level of access, whatever the outcome of the planning inspector’s appeal process.”

The key concern from residents was that access to the proposed new development would be through Chesterton Gardens and past their homes. They hope that an alternative route could be found through the grounds of Campion School.