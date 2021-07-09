Council announces how it intends to spend the £10million funding it has received for Leamington town centre

Pictured at Spencer Yard are (from left to right) Councillor John Cooke (WDC place and economy portfolio holder), Councillor Wallace Redford (WCC transport and planning portfolio holder), Mayor of Leamington Councillor Susan Rasmussen and WDC leader Councillor Andrew Day.

Warwick District Council has announced how it intends to spend the £10million funding it has received from the Government for Leamington town centre.

As we previously reported, the town was one of a handful of places in the UK to receive this offer, having been shortlisted by the government last year and asked to present a detailed business case for a vision for the future of the town centre.

This week, Warwick District Council’s Cabinet has approved the allocation of over £10m in funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, to progress key investment projects in and around Leamington town centre.

A three-year plan was agreed for the Future High Street Funding, which will be received in stages.

The first projects include improvements to the town hall to develop a 'Creative Hub', and regenerating the derelict buildings in Spencer Yard to provide space for the growing creative and digital gaming sector.

Future stages will involve working with partners to bring forward further elements of the wider Creative Quarter, as well as building a more sustainable movement network for the town, as part of the Climate Emergency Action programme.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for place and economy, Cllr John Cooke, said: “We very much hope that the implementation of our plans will not only create an environment for businesses to flourish, but will also provide a catalyst for further investment and regeneration.