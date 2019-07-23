Police would like to speak to this man in connection with Baginton burglary

Warwickshire Police has released an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Baginton on Sunday, July 21.

At around 3.10pm, a man entered a storage container site on Rowley Road, Baginton, while driving a white Ford Transit van.

A CCTV image of the man police would like to speak with.

A container was broken into, and tools and plant machinery were stolen.

Investigating officers would like to speak anyone who recognises the man pictured, as it is believed he may have information which could assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 23/30562/19.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.