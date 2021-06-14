Police want to speak to 'Doctor Sammy' and another witness after a young cyclist suffered serious injuries in Warwick

A young cyclist is still in hospital with serious injuries after a collision near a pub in Warwick about a week ago.

And officers have today (Monday June 14) put out an appeal to speak to people witnesses.

Many people were about at the time of the collision at around 9.15pm on Saturday, June 5 in Coventry Road close to the Saxon Mill pub, when a white Seat Ibiza car is believed to have collided with a cyclist.

A young cyclist is still in hospital with serious injuries after a collision near a pub in Warwick about a week ago.

But officers are specifically keen to identify two witnesses following a serious collision.

The cyclist, a 17-year-old male, was taken to hospital where he remains with what are believed to be 'serious, life-changing injuries'.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers investigating the collision are keen to identify two witnesses who may be able to help with the investigation.

"The first is a woman wearing sports/jogging style clothes who was walking on the opposite side of the road to the Saxon Mill pub, from Warwick in the direction of the A46, at around the time of the incident.

"The second was a male doctor in a VW Golf who is thought to have been driving behind the Seat Ibiza. He stopped at the scene and identified himself as ‘Doctor Sammy’.

"Officers would really like to speak to these two witnesses and are urging them to get in touch.