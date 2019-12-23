Police stop potentially dangerous vehicles in Leamington

Police have stopped 11 potentially dangerous vehicles during a joint operation in Leamington last week.

Officers from Warwickshire Police's Operational Patrol Unit have stopped 11 dangerous vehicles from being used any further on the county's roads this Christmas during the operation with the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency on December 20.

The operation aimed to improve public safety by intercepting drivers and vehicles that could be overweight or in a poor, potentially dangerous condition. Vehicles were also stopped on suspicion of having no insurance or MOT.

Officers used their judgement to identify potential offences and took the vehicles into a secure site off Heathcote Way where officers working alongside the DVSA spoke to the drivers and carried out vehicle checks.

Whilst enforcing the legislation, officers also used the opportunity to make sure drivers were aware of the dangers they may be putting themselves and other road users in by not complying with road safety legislation. This included checking their tyres.

As a result of the checks, eleven vehicles were immediately prohibited from being driven any further.

Four vehicles were found to have no MOT. Two vehicles were seized for no insurance and one vehicle was seized for no tax.

A total of 16 defective tyres were found on vehicles and four seriously under inflated tyres were also discovered. Police also found two defective lamps and one vehicle had no brakes.

One driver also was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt. This can result in a £100 fine.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and is currently in police custody awaiting questioning.

PC Jamie Blood said: "This early morning operation proactively targeted vehicles that do not comply with the regulations. We have been robust in dealing with any offences we have identified in order to help protect the public from unsafe drivers and vehicles in the run up to Christmas when our roads are exceptionally busy."

In 2018, 35 people were killed on Warwickshire's roads and 325 people were seriously injured and Warwickshire Police will be increasing its road policing patrols and road safety activities with the aim of reducing these numbers.